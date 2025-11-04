'Karma' - Mario Balotelli appears to take X-rated swipe at 'selfish' Patrick Vieira after Arsenal legend is sacked by Genoa

Balotelli linked up with Genoa in October 2024, shortly before Gilardino was replaced by Vieira. He had previously played alongside the iconic Frenchman at Manchester City and Inter. The pair also worked together in Ligue 1 at Nice.
Balotelli failed to find the target through 10 appearances during that forgettable stint in 2018, having reportedly missed Vieira’s first training session.
Vieira said at the time of trying to handle a combustible character: “When it comes to Mario, I want to answer back, or just slam him up against the wall, or leave him hanging by his collar on the coat rack. But I can’t, as I’m no longer a player.”
He went on to say in 2020: “Mario’s mindset was difficult for a collective sport. The philosophy I wanted to put in place, the togetherness and work ethic I wanted to build, it was difficult for me to work with a player like Mario. It was really difficult for both of us to work together so we decided to go different ways.”