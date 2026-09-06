'It's always nice' - Havertz reacts to Arsenal victory over Chelsea and makes bold claim about Odegaard form

Arsenal demonstrated significant character at the Emirates Stadium, overcoming an early setback to secure all three points against Chelsea. After falling behind early, Havertz brought the Gunners back into the match by grabbing a 25th-minute equaliser before Mikel Arteta's side went on to complete the comeback. Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the final whistle, the German forward expressed his satisfaction with the result and collective effort: 'It's always nice to win at home against a London rival. It was a tough game but over the 90 minutes, we deserved to win that game.'

The victory was particularly sweet for the Gunners, who had to navigate a difficult opening period. Havertz continued his stellar start to the season by netting his third goal in four appearances across all competitions for Arsenal. Despite the early pressure of a derby atmosphere, the home side remained composed to secure three wins from their opening three league matches, sitting level with Manchester City at the top of the table.