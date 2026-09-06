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'It was a joy to watch' - Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal performance in thrilling comeback win over Chelsea
Arteta reflects on incredible derby comeback
Arsenal manager Arteta was full of praise for his side's resilience after they recovered from a nightmare start to defeat Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday. The Gunners found themselves trailing within two minutes at the Emirates Stadium, but goals from Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard ensured the North London side continued their winning streak. Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the final whistle, Arteta admitted his side showed immense character to turn the game around under pressure.
'It wasn't the right start but we certainly reacted in an amazing way,' Arteta explained. 'I enjoyed the way we competed; we took risks, it was a joy to watch and an incredible game. They have a great coach who can set them up in great condition. With the quality you have, you feel they can create something out of nothing at any moment. We constrained them well. Overall, it was an incredible performance from our side.'
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Odegaard receives special praise from manager
Captain Odegaard was once again the difference-maker, scoring the decisive goal early in the second half to secure all three points. Arteta was quick to highlight the Norwegian's influence on the squad, noting how his stability off the pitch is translating into world-class performances on it. In fact, Odegaard has already netted two goals in just three Premier League appearances this season - doubling his entire league tally from last campaign, where he managed just one goal in 24 matches. His blistering start to the campaign proves why he remains central to the Gunners' quest for further silverware.
'I think he is enjoying his football. His personal life is settled, he is available, he is training, he has his routine and if he is intelligent, he can take a lot of benefits from the players around him,' Arteta said when discussing his captain's impact. 'I think he was outstanding today.'
Gunners maintain perfect Premier League start
Although Arsenal conceded within the opening two minutes of a Premier League match for the first time since August 2023 against Fulham - according to Opta - they quickly regained their composure to secure all three points. The 2-1 victory over Chelsea means Arteta's side have taken nine points from their opening three fixtures, with that early strike remaining the only goal they have conceded so far this season.
'We are very happy and we need to continue to raise the bar and look to improve every single time because there are still a lot of margins to do so,' Arteta added. 'We need to enjoy the victory because it was a big one today.'
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Napoli and Sunderland await in busy schedule
With little time to dwell on their derby win, high-flying Arsenal now shift their focus to European action as they travel to face Napoli in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Arteta's side will then return to domestic duties with a trip to face Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.
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