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Unhappy at Man City? Juventus plot January rescue mission for frozen-out defender Rayan Ait-Nouri
Juventus target out-of-favour City defender
Juventus are preparing to launch a January transfer move for City left-back Ait-Nouri. The Serie A giants are actively monitoring the defender's situation ahead of the winter window.
According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian outfit have already made contact with the Algeria international's entourage. They are eager to ascertain his availability for a mid-season switch to Turin. Ait-Nouri has struggled to secure regular playing time for the Cityzens under Enzo Maresca this season. As a result, Bianconeri are hoping to offer him an escape route away from the Etihad Stadium.
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Frustration builds at the Etihad
The decision to remain at City over the summer has not yielded the desired results for Ait-Nouri. Despite his obvious talent, the defender has found himself firmly on the fringes of the first team.
The full-back has been restricted to just two appearances across all competitions this season. In total, he has managed a mere 105 minutes of action on the pitch. However, the Algerian has still managed to make a significant impact during his limited opportunities. He has remarkably registered three assists in that short timeframe, including a notable contribution against FC Porto in the Champions League.
Reigniting a long-standing transfer interest
This is not the first time Juventus have expressed an interest in acquiring Ait-Nouri's services. The Bianconeri, alongside domestic rivals AC Milan, were heavily linked with the defender last year.
Both Italian clubs renewed their pursuit during the recent summer transfer window, with negotiations reportedly taking place. Ultimately, the player opted to stay and fight for his place in Manchester.
That decision came just a year after his high-profile arrival from Wolves. City secured the defender's signature in a deal worth €36.8 million, but his long-term future in England now looks increasingly uncertain.
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A potential January escape route
With the winter transfer window rapidly approaching, Juventus are positioning themselves to test City's resolve. The Italian club are keen to bolster their defensive options for the second half of the campaign.
Given the player's severe lack of match action, the Cityzens could be receptive to negotiations. The same report claims that a loan deal with an option to buy has been touted as the most likely structure for the transfer.
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