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Emanuele Tramacere

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Juventus, the priority is a full-back: from Emerson to Shaw, all the names

Juventus
Transfers
Emerson Royal
C. Augusto
D. Raum
L. Shaw
A. Carreras
R. Ait Nouri

For Luciano Spalletti, there needs to be a pair of players for each position, and the one left uncovered is precisely that of full-back (right or left depending on Celik’s role).

As they wait for Jonathan David, Arthur Melo and possibly Teun Koopmeiners to leave before making their final midfield and attacking signings, Juventus are still active in the market as they try to satisfy Luciano Spalleti's demands. Their priority, first in terms of numbers and then from a technical point of view, is clearly to sign a specialist full-back, ideally on the left, who can rotate with or replace Cambiaso after an inconsistent year.

That opens the door to a range of names and talks, from promising youngsters to proven options and vastly experienced players. Here are all the names.

  • Spalletti wants two players for every position

    The arrivals of Kolo Muani, Alajbegovic, Lucumi and Vicario have effectively completed a Juventus squad that needed plenty of changes. Looking at the group as a whole, and factoring in the players currently surplus to requirements, there is only one position where Juventus still look short if you listen to Spalletti's requests.


    "We need to improve this double position in the squad. We need more players who can compete for a place," the manager said after the internal half-friendly with the Next Gen, and the only role still left unfilled is full-back, preferably on the left.

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  • Emerson track “simple”

    Marseille offers the clearest route. The French club are wrestling with serious Financial Fair Play problems and would gladly let high earners leave. One of them is Emerson Royal, the former Roma and former Italy international who knows Serie A and Italy well. OM have also been offered Michele Di Gregorio on loan, and a straight loan swap could be wrapped up quickly.

  • The young signing

    One of the more "future-oriented" options, though less appealing financially, is Rayan Ait-Nouri. He is not central to Maresca's City and stayed on the bench for the full 90 minutes in the Community Shield defeat to Arsenal.

    Another is Alvaro Carreras, who is not central for José Mourinho at Real Madrid but cost a huge fee to bring back to the club only a year after his spell between Manchester United and Benfica.

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  • Safe used cars and the last-minute bargain

    They remain hugely popular, but right now Juventus view them as untouchable unless offers come in well above market value, something the club cannot and do not want to pay. They are David Raum, the German born in 1998 whose contract with RB Leipzig runs until 2027, and Carlos Augusto, who is tied to Inter until 30 June 2028 and has still not found a way to renew his deal.

    Luke Shaw, by contrast, could emerge as a late-window opportunity. He is now almost a flagbearer for Manchester United, who have been looking for his replacement for some time and are one step away from Alejandro Balde, who has now been shown the door by Barcelona. The Spaniard would pave the way for the Englishman's exit, and Juventus could move to seize the chance late on.

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