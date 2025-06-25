'Juventus always has the same ambition: to win' - USMNT's Tim Weah, Weston McKennie heading in different directions, but both look to make lasting impression in Club World Cup

The Americans are on opposite sides of the seesaw at Juventus, but both want to beat Man City, contend for CWC trophy

Tim Weah's tenure at Juventus seems to be all but over, as the U.S. international has reportedly agreed to a transfer to Premier League side Nottingham Forest. Fellow American Weston McKennie, meanwhile, is now a focal point for the club after being handed the captain's armband this summer.

The two Americans have been key contributors for the Bianconeri over the past two seasons, and it has all led to this: a chance to make some noise at the Club World Cup.

Juventus are off to one of the hottest starts of any team in the CWC, and McKennie has captained them through it. The Bianconeri scored nine goals and conceded just once in victories over Club Wydad Casablanca and Al Ain. Weah, meanwhile, came off the bench in game one but went unused in game two.

Article continues below

Next up is Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in their group stage finale - a true test of where both the American duo and the Italian club sit in this competition.

City secured wins against both Wydad and Al Ain, as well, but has not conceded a goal in the group stage. Both Juve and the English side sit on six points, and each have a goal differential of plus-eight. With both having already secured advancement to the Round of 16, Thursday's match is about topping Group G and controlling destiny.

For Weah, that might mean leaving lasting impression on the Bianconeri. For McKennie, it's about leadership and stepping up in the moment for the Italian giants.

GOAL takes a look at Juve and the two Americans ahead of the Man City match.

