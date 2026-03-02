Jude Bellingham must go to the World Cup! Thomas Tuchel told three reasons why injured Real Madrid star has to make England squad

That is an opinion shared by former England striker Michael Owen. The one-time Real Madrid frontman told GOAL recently when asked if Bellingham fits into the “untouchable” category and will be selected this summer even if he plays no part in pre-tournament friendlies: “Obviously if he comes back and everything is fine - between now and the end of the season - then, yes, he would go in the category for me as being untouchable. He is one if fit, in my eyes, that would go.
“You don’t get players like him growing on trees. He’s playing for Real Madrid every week, one of their star players, one of our absolute gems, the jewels in our crown. It’s not ideal, he’s not the first person to get an injury leading up to a tournament, but if everything is fine and he recovers well, then of course he is in the squad.”
Owen added on an untimely knock being suffered by one of English football’s leading lights: “I would find a place for Jude Bellingham if he’s fit. He’s one of the world’s best players, not only England’s best players. A lot depends on whether Tuchel pushes one of those 10s out in a wider position to fit them in.
“Is there an obvious player on the left that is going to start? There are a few candidates. If two of these No.10s are playing exceptionally well, then could he push someone over onto that left side?
“If everybody is absolutely fit and flying, and playing at their best, then to me Jude Bellingham is the best player for that position in the country. But, there are a few ifs and buts before then.”