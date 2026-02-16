Jude Bellingham reveals surprise athlete he would swap roles with & names player he believes doesn't get enough credit

Bellingham spoke to the Laureus Sport Instagram page and was asked who he would swap places with if he could, with the only caveat being that it had to be a sportsman from a separate discipline to football.
Bellingham opted for England cricket star Ben Stokes, and he also named Jordan Henderson, the former Liverpool captain, as the player who doesn't get the credit he deserves.
The former Borussia Dortmund star also named his biggest footballing regret: Failing to win the Bundesliga title on the final day of the season, while still playing at Signal Iduna Park.