Jude Bellingham in hot water! Real Madrid star at risk of being hit with ban after repeating lewd Euro 2024 gesture after Clasico win

Bellingham played a crucial role in Real Madrid’s 2-1 triumph over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu, contributing both a goal and an assist in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season in La Liga. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Madrid, only for Fermin Lopez to level for Barcelona before Bellingham struck just before half-time to restore Los Blancos’ lead — one that ultimately proved decisive.
However, celebrations took an unexpected turn when the England international was caught on camera making a lewd gesture, pointing toward his crotch while sticking out his tongue in front of supporters. The incident quickly spread across social media, drawing comparisons to the same gesture Bellingham made at Euro 2024 after scoring for England against Slovakia, for which UEFA issued him a £25,000 fine and a suspended one-match ban.