Has Jude Bellingham been ‘put off playing in the Premier League’? English clubs get transfer warning as Shaun Wright-Phillips backs dad Ian’s comments on Real Madrid superstar

Bellingham stepped out of his comfort zone when leaving boyhood club Birmingham for German giants Borussia Dortmund in 2020. He is now a ‘Galactico’ at Santiago Bernabeu with La Liga and Champions League titles to his name.
The 22-year-old has also earned 46 senior caps for his country, becoming a talismanic presence for England, but continues to attract criticism for supposed character flaws - with Thomas Tuchel having previously admitted that his mother finds some of Bellingham’s on-field antics “repulsive”.
While some have been quick to knock Bellingham down, others continue to talk him up. Arsenal legend Ian Wright sits in that camp, with the former England striker claiming that some people are not “ready for a black superstar” before going on to say that Bellingham’s potential “frightens these people because of his capability and the inspiration he can give”.