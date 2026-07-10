Why Jude Bellingham’s ‘arrogance’ is more productive than Mohamed Salah’s as ex-England star reacts to ‘laughable’ criticism of Three Lions talisman
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Pre-World Cup questions of Bellingham's selection
Ahead of that tournament in North America getting underway, questions were asked of therole that Bellingham had to play in trophy-hunting plans being pieced together by Thomas Tuchel. There were plenty of calls for the all-action 23-year-old to slip behind Morgan Rogers in the pecking order.
Some even suggested that a complete snub should be considered, before the likes of Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Morgan Gibbs-White eventually succumbed to that fate. It is once again being proven that while form may be temporary, class will always be permanent.
Four goals recorded during run to World Cup quarter-finals
Bellingham was handed a starting berth as another international competition got underway, and was the driving force behind England battling their way to a 4-2 win over Croatia in their opening fixture. It was he that went on to break the deadlock in a testing encounter with Panama.
With England crying out for inspiration, Bellingham and record-breaking captain Harry Kane have stepped up to the plate. They were both on target in a thrilling last-16 victory over Mexico at the iconic Azteca Stadium.
Bellingham bagged a quick-fire brace in the first-half of that contest, sparking more scenes of wild celebration. His character may have fallen under the microscope at times, but supreme self confidence is what makes the Birmingham native a global superstar.
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Who else? Why Bellingham's confidence is a good thing
Asked about that unwavering belief, with a “who else” celebration famously delivered at Euro 2024, ex-England midfielder Murphy - speaking in association with BetWright football betting - told GOAL: “He's a wonderful footballer in terms of his all-round game, athleticism, technical ability, fitness. He's got the lot but he's also got that wonderful mentality and belief in himself that you see very rarely in young players when you look down the years. Maybe Stevie G, maybe [Wayne] Rooney, Michael Owen, that type of level.
“He's done it for years. It doesn't surprise me what he's doing. Even in the Euros when we played badly he was still the one. I was at games where he was the one trying to make things happen - he had the overhead kick and the header in the first game to get us the win.
“He's got something very few players have, which is that balance between wonderful ability and an unbelievable mentality and belief in himself. I found it bizarre and I could look back on the interviews I did when I was asked about Bellingham starting or not, Rogers, etc, etc. I found it a little bit laughable. Not because Rogers isn't a brilliant player but Bellingham's levels are a step above and he's proven it in big tournaments.
“Actually, even if you take away international football, to walk into Madrid and do what he did in that season is nothing short of incredible. The only reason this season's been a bit off for him is because of some injuries.
“If he's fit, he plays. It doesn't matter where either. It actually doesn't matter where because he's so blessed. I'm really pleased for him because although some people don't like that kind of arrogance or that belief and it comes across to some the wrong way, I love that because it never, ever impacts his output in the game.
“Normally, you get players who think they're amazing and they are amazing but sometimes they walk about and think that scheme should work for them. He's not that guy.”
Why Bellingham's character is different to Liverpool legend Salah
Pressed further on those qualities, with the very best in the business often blurring the line between confidence and arrogance, Murphy added: “It's not always conducive with a phenomenal work ethic.
“The best players over the years gone by, you could look down at some of them and go, yes, he was amazing but I didn't see him tracking back or pressing or closing down. Salah would be a good example of that. He's not particularly bothered about the defending but it doesn't matter because he wins you so many football matches. Bellingham's both.
“He just looks incredible to me. He looks like he's enjoying it. He looks like he can win games on his own. He's just a phenomenal player. For those who did question whether he should be playing or even some articles suggesting he should stay at home, they should be holding their head in shame, those guys, and actually apologising publicly.”
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2026 World Cup: England facing Haaland & Norway in Miami
Bellingham has four goals and an assist to his name at the 2026 World Cup. Without him, England would not be readying themselves for a quarter-final showdown with Erling Haaland and Norway on Saturday.
Another big performance will be required in that contest, which is taking place in the sweltering heart of Miami, with a generational talent and man for the big occasion further highlighting why he should never be written off.
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