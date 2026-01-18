Jose Mourinho responds to 'soap opera' rumours of Real Madrid return as 'Special One' makes feelings clear on Florentino Perez reunion

Real Madrid opted to part company with Alonso in the wake of Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final defeat to Barcelona. The former midfielder was axed after less than eight months in charge and was promptly replaced by Arbeloa. Yet the chaos continued as Arbeloa's first game in charge brought a humiliating Copa del Rey exit at the hands of lowly Albacete. Arbeloa then guided his team to a 2-0 win over Levante in La Liga in a game that saw superstars Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr booed heavily by furious supporters at the Santiago Bernabeu as fans vented their frustrations at their underperforming team.
Arbeloa admitted afterwards he expected it to be a tough day: "We knew it would be a difficult game because we had had a tough week and because of the atmosphere that had been created. It's not easy. I've also played matches after a big disappointment and you don't feel the same confidence as when things are going well. We knew we needed players with a lot of responsibility who wanted to take on this type of match."