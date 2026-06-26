Why José Mourinho has major beef with referee Anthony Taylor as new Real Madrid boss opens up on the one game he wants replayed

During an eventful stint in charge of Serie A giants Roma, Mourinho guided the Giallorossi to back-to-back finals in continental competition. They emerged triumphant in the 2022 Conference League showpiece - seeing off Dutch outfit Feyenoord.
Said success saw Mourinho become the first manager to complete the UEFA treble of Champions League, UEFA Cup/Europa League and Conference League titles. He also brought an 11-year wait for major silverware in the Italian capital to a close. Heartache was, however, to be endured when suffering a first European final defeat - as Sevilla prevailed on penalties at the end of a fixture that saw Mourinho take issue with the performance of the Premier League-based team of match officials.