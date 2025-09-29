And while Mourinho has acknowledged Chelsea will always be his “home”, he is planning to keep his emotions in check when he returns to the Stamford Bridge touchline with Benfica.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Mourinho said: "I am feeling home. I already played here with Spurs, Manchester United and Inter. But I am not a Blue now. I am Red. And I want to win. I am expecting two teams wanting to win. Chelsea will only play for a victory, especially after losing the first game [against Bayern Munich]. We will have to defend well to win the game. Our tactical approach is to try and win the game.

"We have Chelsea, Real Madrid and Newcastle in this competition [the Champions League]. All these games are hard. So tomorrow we have to chase the points. Our Champions League fixtures are harder than Chelsea's games.”