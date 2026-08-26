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'Unbelievable' - Joe Rodon hails Leeds United squad depth after Carabao Cup win at Nottingham Forest

J. Rodon
Leeds United
Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United
Nottingham Forest
Carabao Cup
Premier League

Joe Rodon praised the depth across the Leeds United squad after they eased past Nottingham Forest 2-0 to reach the Carabao Cup third round. Having secured their second win at the City Ground in the space of three days, the Welsh international insisted everyone will have a big role to play as the Whites look to build early-season momentum.

  • Whites secure back-to-back wins

    Leeds secured their place in the Carabao Cup third round for the first time since the 2022-23 season with a 2-0 victory over Forest at the City Ground. Daniel James broke the deadlock in the 50th minute with a powerful strike past Matz Sels, before James Justin doubled the advantage in the 75th minute. The result sealed back-to-back wins for Leeds on Forest's home turf, coming just three days after their 1-0 Premier League triumph.

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  • Nottingham Forest v Leeds United - Carabao Cup Second RoundGetty Images Sport

    Rodon praises team mentality

    Daniel Farke handed starts to James, Noah Okafor, Ao Tanaka, and Lukas Nmecha, alongside a debut in defence for Nico Elvedi. Reflecting on the contest, Rodon paid tribute to James' goalscoring display following an injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign, while hailing the exceptional quality and collective resolve across the Leeds squad.

    Discussing his team-mate's resilience and the immediate impact of the club's summer arrivals, Rodon told ITV Sport: "Injuries are a part of the game, we know what he's capable of, he [James] showed his quality and had a great finish.

    "We need everyone, it's a long season, the ability in the squad is unbelievable, we need everyone together. We want to change the mentality, grow again as a group and win as many games as we can. The signings have been top, we want to continue with this momentum."

  • Forest struggle in cup

    The visitors' control of the contest was reflected in an expected goals (xG) tally of 2.26 from 13 attempts, compared to the hosts' 0.86 from eight efforts. The defeat further compounds Forest's dismal domestic cup record, with the club having now won just one of their last 10 Carabao Cup ties against fellow top-flight opposition (D2, L7).

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    Momentum builds before weekend

    Consecutive triumphs at the City Ground provide a welcome morale boost for Farke's men ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash at home to Brentford. Leeds now turn their attention to the upcoming Carabao Cup third-round draw to discover their next opponents. The squad depth on display across both fixtures leaves the Whites well placed to maintain their early-season consistency.

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Liverpool
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Nottingham Forest crest
Nottingham Forest
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Premier League
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