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Farke reunion! Leeds target Nico Elvedi transfer as Sebastiaan Bornauw nears exit
Farke eyes Gladbach reunion
Leeds United are optimistic about securing a deal for Elvedi as they look to add significant experience to their backline. The 29-year-old is a familiar face to Whites boss Farke, having played under the German tactician during the 2022-23 campaign in North Rhine-Westphalia. With Elvedi's current contract at Gladbach set to expire next summer, the Bundesliga side are reportedly open to a sale to avoid losing the veteran for free in a year's time.
Sources at both Leeds and Monchengladbach have told The Athletic that they are confident this Elvedi switch is likely to happen. The Swiss international has been a mainstay in the German top flight for a decade, and Farke is keen to bring that level of composure and tactical understanding to their Premier League campaign.
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Bornauw exit facilitates move
The pursuit of Elvedi comes as Sebastiaan Bornauw nears an exit from West Yorkshire for a return to Germany. As first reported by Sky Sport Germany, Hamburg are confident of securing the Belgian centre-back, who is seeking regular playing time after a frustrating spell at Elland Road. For their part, Leeds have acknowledged that the defender could depart in search of a fresh challenge.
Having struggled to cement a regular starting spot, Bornauw is eager for a fresh start in search of guaranteed playing time. His potential departure would force Leeds - who have deployed a three-at-the-back system since last winter - to bolster their central defensive options. To fill that void, the Whites are setting their sights on Elvedi, a seasoned defender who featured 36 times for Monchengladbach last term (chipping in with two goals and three assists) and boasts an impressive total of 19 goals in 364 appearances for the German side.
Veteran presence for the Whites
Elvedi arrives with an impressive pedigree, having been a consistent performer at the highest level for both club and country. The defender played a central role in Switzerland's World Cup campaign this summer, helping his country reach the quarter-finals before being eliminated by Argentina.
Transfer specialist Florian Plettenberg has further confirmed the progress of the deal, reporting that Elvedi and Leeds United have already agreed personal terms on a contract running until 2029. The Swiss defender is understood to be extremely keen on making the switch to the Premier League before the transfer deadline. Leeds are now preparing their opening formal bid, which is expected to be submitted shortly, with Borussia Monchengladbach open to sanctioning the sale if their valuation is met.
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Active window continues at Elland Road
Should the deal for Elvedi cross the line, the Swiss defender will join Harry Wilson, Tarik Muharemovic, and James Trafford as Leeds' fourth summer signing. His arrival would significantly strengthen Farke's defensive rotation while underlining the board's willingness to back the manager with trusted, experienced talent - just in time as United prepare to kick off their Premier League campaign with an away fixture against Nottingham Forest on August 22.
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