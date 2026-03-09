Joan Laporta says Xavi 'couldn't balance his family with work' as Barcelona chief hits back at claim he blocked Lionel Messi return

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernández revealed that Lionel Messi was close to returning to the club in 2023 before the move was ultimately blocked.
Xavi said that discussions with the Argentine star began shortly after Messi’s World Cup triumph in Qatar, noting that the player had expressed a clear desire to return to Camp Nou. According to the former coach, Barcelona had already received approval from La Liga regarding financial fair play regulations.
However, Xavi claimed that club president Joan Laporta decided to halt the transfer, fearing the political and institutional repercussions that Messi’s return could trigger within the club.