Hansi Flick gives diplomatic response to Xavi's explosive interview taking aim at Joan Laporta ahead of Barcelona election
Xavi reveals Flick apology amid Barca transition
Flick has adopted a cautious stance following an explosive interview given by his predecessor, Xavi, to La Vanguardia. Ahead of Barca’s high-stakes Champions League round of 16 first leg against Newcastle at St James' Park, Flick was questioned about Xavi's specific allegations regarding the managerial transition.
Xavi had publicly stated: "“He came to apologize when I asked him if the club had actually been talking to him while I was the manager, during those two or three weeks when the club had already decided to let me go but no one told me directly. “He apologised, we talked for over two hours, it was fantastic. The club told him not to say anything to me, and that’s why he came to my house to apologize. He’s a good guy, very honorable, and I’m glad he’s doing well."
Flick responds to Barcelona predecessor
Choosing to avoid a public confrontation, the former Bayern Munich boss emphasised his strong desire to keep all their private matters entirely out of the blinding media spotlight. Flick addressed the media with a calm demeanor, making it clear that he would not disclose the details of their past interactions to fuel further headlines. "I know the truth and I'll keep it to myself. I won't say it here," he stated firmly, putting an abrupt end to further speculation about the nature of the apology and their exact timeline.
The manager elaborated extensively on his personal boundaries regarding such communications. "With Xavi we are professional colleagues and we have a good relationship. I visited him, we saw each other when I arrived, but it is something private," Flick explained. "It's like when I talk to my wife, a private matter. And I don't talk about that. I don't comment on anything because I know the truth."
Deflecting the electoral noise
The timing of the comments has added fuel to the fire, arriving just days before the club's presidential election and seemingly taking aim at Joan Laporta's board. When reporters asked if the Catalan icon was wrong to speak out during such a critical week for the squad's European hopes, Flick outright refused to pass judgment on the complex matter.
"It is he who should say it, not me," he noted, cleanly deflecting the issue. Questions also arose about the uncertain future of sporting director Deco, to which Flick responded patiently: "The first thing; we have to wait. From the first day I have worked very comfortably with Deco and with Bojan Krkic. We not only analyse the first team, but also the players from La Masia, the reserve team... We talked when I arrived about Marc Casado, Marc Bernal, Gerard Martin... And we have the same idea. We are all as one. We have created a team for the future."
Focus shifts to St James' Park
Despite the relentless off-field distractions, Flick is determined to keep his squad entirely focused on the sporting challenge away in England. The German coach stressed that the collective goal of the team remains strictly unchanged, leaving the political noise behind them in Catalonia.
Looking ahead to the clash against the Magpies, the coach underscored the immense gravity of the matchup. "This is one of the most important weeks of our season. We have to focus on the matches," Flick reminded the press. "We want everything to work and to give one hundred percent. I respect Newcastle very much, I respect the competition and we have to focus on that."
