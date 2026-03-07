'A historic stroke of luck!' - Joan Laporta blasts Real Madrid's stoppage time winner vs Celta and argues Barcelona would have had goal disallowed

Laporta did not hold back when discussing the climax of Madrid's recent outing, claiming a similar goal for Barcelona would have been scrubbed off. He stated: “They had their historical luck, but that goal should have been disallowed for a previous foul. A foul would have been whistled against us; it already happened to us at Anoeta.” This was a reference to Barcelona’s 2-1 defeat against Real Sociedad last January.

Suggesting systemic advantages, he added: “It's always the same at Real Madrid. When they're in trouble, they either get help from the referees or something happens... They're given a bit of luck."