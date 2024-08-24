'She's absolutely raging' - Jermaine Jenas admits to 'cheating' as he reveals how his wife Ellie Penfold has reacted to his BBC sacking - but insists he's 'not a sex pest' in apology after sending inappropriate messages
Jermaine Jenas admits his wife Ellie is "raging" after he allegedly sent inappropriate messages to female colleagues, which led to his BBC sacking.
- Ex-footballer Jenas sacked by the BBC
- Allegedly sent inappropriate messages to female colleagues
- Pundit says wife was 'absolutely raging'