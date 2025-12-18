January window prediction for Man Utd & Liverpool transfer flops as ex-Aston Villa loanee reacts to Jadon Sancho & Harvey Elliott struggles

Another loan star that has failed to sparkle at Villa is England U21 international Elliott. He left Premier League champions Liverpool in a bid to find the regular game time being denied him at Anfield.

The 22-year-old playmaker is completely out of favour at present, leading Jenas to say of his situation: “I think Harvey Elliott needs to go and play somewhere that he's going to play football. This summer, he obviously fully felt that Villa was the right place to go. I think if I was him I would have looked at it like that as well. But it's not worked out. For whatever reason, only he knows that.

“Whether it's his fault in terms of his application or his ability, I don't know whether he just doesn't fit into the system. But the reality is now if he goes back to Liverpool, I don't see him playing there either. So there's no point in that. You need to make sure you are, from January onwards playing in the Premier League week in, week out.

“I think Harvey Elliott's had too many years really as an in-out player. He's shown what he can do in the summer with England U21s and I think that it's time now that he went and took a risk. If you look at Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, he could have seen out a huge contract at Chelsea after moving from Leicester, but he showed real appetite to move to Everton, and he’s kicked on. I think that’s the blueprint for Harvey - just not to move to Everton!”