Jadon Sancho's Premier League career can't be saved - Man Utd flop needs to leave England to ensure his talent isn't totally wasted

Sancho is still waiting to make his first Premier League start for Villa, almost four months after joining the club on loan. That maiden league start will definitely not come on Sunday against United as he is barred from playing due to the terms of his loan agreement.

It almost feels like he has been barred from the Villans' other league games too. Sancho was an unused substitute in two of Villa's last games against West Ham and Brighton and in total he has played a mere eight percent of the club's total Premier League minutes.

Joining Villa in the first place must have felt like a step down for Sancho from United and Chelsea but after a slow start Unai Emery's side are having a sensational season, winning their last nine games and unexpectedly joining the title race. Sancho is barely a part of this latest wave of success, however, and the only player having a more miserable time at Villa than him is Harvey Elliot.

More than ever, it feels like his Premier League career is slipping away from him.