Inter: Vicario, Sommer and Martinez – the options for the future of the goalkeeping position

Inter’s 2026/2027 squad will undergo a major overhaul, with changes across many areas of the pitch. One area in particular is goalkeeping, where the current pair of goalkeepers, Yann Sommer and Josep Martinez, are no longer considered reliable enough to secure undisputed first-team spots.





For some time now, sporting director PieroAusilio has been active in the goalkeeper market, seeking to stay ahead of the competition and bring a top-class player to Milan; among the many names being considered, Guglielmo Vicario is emerging as a strong contender.





But at what price? And who will be the second-choice keeper for next season? There are various scenarios.