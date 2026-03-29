Inter Miami open Casemiro talks with Man Utd midfielder 'open' to Lionel Messi partnership
Messi partnership on the cards
Inter Miami have sent their first proposal to Casemiro's camp as they look to bolster their ranks with yet another heavyweight from European football, according to Fabrizio Romano. The David Beckham-owned franchise is eager to find a long-term veteran presence in the middle of the park, and the Brazilian's ability to control games is viewed as a perfect fit for Javier Mascherano's tactical setup. While the player is intrigued by the lifestyle and the ambitious sporting project in Miami, any final agreement will depend on the financial package offered.
The Herons are not the only suitors at the table, however. Casemiro remains a man in demand, with multiple bids currently on his desk from clubs across Europe and the lucrative Saudi Pro League. Despite the competition, Miami's ability to offer a partnership with Messi and a transition to life in the United States could prove to be a significant advantage.
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'Made and done' - Old Trafford exit confirmed
The 34-year-old’s United career is fast approaching its conclusion, regardless of his current form. Despite a late-season resurgence that has delighted many fans in the North West, the Brazilian has confirmed that there will be no late U-turn on his future.
"I am still enjoying it a lot [in Manchester]," Casemiro recently told The Athletic. "I believe the announcement is now done. It is huge, the affection that the fans have shown towards me. But I do really believe the decision is made and done. I am enjoying myself right now. I believe it will be some difficult [emotional] moments, these [final] games at Manchester United." This departure at the end of the campaign marks the end of a four-year stint where he contributed to two domestic cup wins.
Contract hurdles cleared for free agency
To facilitate a smooth exit, United and Casemiro reached a strategic agreement earlier this year to ensure there are no legal or financial roadblocks to his departure. The veteran midfielder’s original deal included a provision for an additional year at Old Trafford if he started 35 Premier League matches this season. He was well on his way to triggering that clause, which would have tied United to his £350,000-per-week wages for another year. However, both parties have waived a specific performance-based extension clause in his contract. This mutual decision allows head coach Michael Carrick to continue selecting the Brazilian based purely on sporting merit without the hierarchy worrying about financial triggers.
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Carrick influence and final mission
While his future lies elsewhere, Casemiro has been full of praise for the impact Carrick has had on his game in recent months. The manager, himself a legendary holding midfielder for the Red Devils, has helped the Brazilian find some of his best form since arriving from Real Madrid. Casemiro credited Carrick’s understanding of the position for the team's improved dynamic and their push toward a Champions League qualification spot.
"Michael is a specialist in my position on the field, he was a truly great player," Casemiro said. "That makes everything much easier and he is always talking to us. I feel like we are in a good dynamic right now in Manchester and my objective now is to get the club back into the Champions League."