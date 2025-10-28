Inter goalkeeper involved in horrific car accident that resulted in death of 81-year-old man in wheelchair

Inter’s second-choice goalkeeper, Martinez, was involved in a fatal road accident that occurred on Tuesday morning in Fenegro, a small town near the club’s Appiano Gentile training complex. According to reports from La Repubblica and ANSA, the 27-year-old Spaniard was driving to training when his car struck an 81-year-old man travelling in an electric wheelchair on Via Bergamo at approximately 9:40 a.m.
Emergency services, including an ambulance, helicopter rescue unit, and local police, arrived swiftly on the scene. Despite their best efforts, the elderly victim was pronounced dead shortly after the collision due to the severity of the impact.