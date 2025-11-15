Arsenal also received a worrying update earlier in the week when Norway manager Stale Solbakken declared Odegaard is still “some distance away” in his rehabilitation. The midfielder has been out of action since suffering medial ligament damage in his left knee during the 2-0 league victory over West Ham on 4 October.
"It is steady,” Solbakken told reporters when asked about Odegaard’s injury. “It is going in a steady direction but he is some distance away. He will fly in [to Oslo] after his rehab on Thursday. Then he will continue his rehab with us and will be with us from Thursday afternoon. I don't know when the flight leaves. But he will be with us until Milan.”
Despite carrying an injury, Odegaard opted to join up with the Norway national team as they stand on the brink of reaching the 2026 World Cup. Solbakken’s side have all-but qualified for next summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States following Thursday’s 4-1 victory over Estonia.
Norway are three points ahead of second-placed Italy in Group I, who are highly unlikely to reverse their current 17-goal deficit to Solbakken's men when the two countries lock horns on Sunday.
Arsenal return to Premier League action next Sunday when they entertain fierce rivals Tottenham in the north London derby at the Emirates Stadium. Thomas Frank's Spurs are currently fifth in the table and eight points behind Arteta’s side, having won five of their 11 games.