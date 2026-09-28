AFP
Infantino opens FIFA’s $6bn vault! FIFA president backs calls for increased funding as member associations push for bigger payouts
Infantino responds to confederation pressure
Infantino has formally opened the door to a massive wealth redistribution project that could see billions of dollars funneled directly to national football associations. In a letter dispatched on Monday to the six confederation presidents and the FIFA Council, Infantino addressed growing calls for the governing body to dip into its $6 billion reserves.
The correspondence, which has been seen by The Athletic, marks a potential turning point in the relationship between the central hierarchy in Zurich and its regional powerbrokers. The FIFA president noted that he would not yet commit to a specific sum but expressed his support for the principle of increased financial assistance.
- IPA Sport
Infantino seeks unified funding proposal
The Swiss-Italian official has instructed Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom to consolidate the various proposals for discussion at the next FIFA Council meeting, scheduled for October 15. The president’s willingness to engage comes after a period of friction, particularly following the collapse of the controversial FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project.
Infantino wrote: "I will not prejudge the amount. I will support the greatest level of additional funding that can responsibly be delivered through FIFA’s proper governance process, applied fairly and supported by transparent and auditable arrangements. The ambition is welcome. The financial evidence, governance and implementation must now support it."
He explained: "A single figure can begin the discussion, but it cannot complete a global policy. I have therefore instructed the Secretary General to consolidate all submissions into one integrated assessment for consideration by the FIFA Council on 15 October 2026."
Demands for a multi-billion dollar payout
The push for increased funding has been led by a powerful coalition featuring UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin and Concacaf chief Victor Montagliani. These leaders, along with AFC president Shaikh Salman, have argued that FIFA's current cash stockpile far exceeds what is necessary for its operational stability.
Reports suggest that Uefa and Concacaf have united to demand that Fifa releases a staggering $2.1 billion from its cash reserves to support the 211 member associations. This proposal includes a specific request for at least $10 million to be made available to each association during the 2027-30 cycle, a move aimed at bolstering infrastructure and grassroots development globally.
Infantino added in his correspondence: "I welcome the constructive intent reflected in each of your letters. We may differ on the best route forward, but I have no doubt that each of us wants what is best for FIFA, its Member Associations and football.” The president has now requested that the confederation leaders provide detailed financial models and assumptions to verify their proposals before the October summit.
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Moving past the FFE controversy
This financial olive branch arrives as Infantino seeks to stabilize his leadership following the backlash over the now-abandoned FIFA Forward Enterprise project. The FFE plan would have seen private equity involvement in FIFA’s crown jewels, including the men's and women's World Cups, a move that critics feared would compromise the organization’s independence.
In his most recent letter, Infantino addressed the FFE fallout directly, clarifying that the commercial proposal was intended to complement, not replace, existing support structures. He wrote: "The recent commercial proposal, now withdrawn, was intended to enable FIFA to invest more in football - not to replace support that could responsibly be provided from existing resources."
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