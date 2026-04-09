Ibrahima Konate says he's 'happy' for PSG as he opts for strange choice of words in interview after Liverpool's Champions League defeat

Speaking after the final whistle, Konate was vocal about the lack of help English clubs receive from the Premier League. The defender noted that this is not the first time Liverpool have found themselves at a disadvantage during the knockout stages of European competition.

“I think this is two times in a row — because last season it was the same. I wish we had the same thing in the Premier League but it’s completely different," Konate told Stan Sport. "In a way I’m happy for them because it’s good for them [that] the league helps them to reach something in the Champions League. I hope in the Premier League they’re going to do the same in the future. Why not [do something] for the teams who play in the Champions League as well?"