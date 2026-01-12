'I hope not!' - Marcus Rashford opens up on first trophy with Barcelona & reveals true feelings on Blaugrana loan amid Man Utd return talk after Ruben Amorim exit

Rashford’s rehabilitation from Manchester United outcast to Barcelona champion is officially underway. The 28-year-old forward tasted glory in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night, helping his side secure a thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana final.

It was a milestone moment for the striker, who joined the Blaugrana on a season-long loan in the summer after falling completely out of favour under former United boss Amorim. While chaos continues to engulf Old Trafford following Amorim’s dismissal earlier this week, Rashford cut a relaxed and joyous figure in Jeddah, celebrating his first piece of silverware in Barcelona colours alongside fellow summer arrivals Joan Garcia and Roony Bardghji.

Speaking to club media after the final whistle, Rashford could not hide his satisfaction at getting off the mark.

"Very happy today. It's always the best feeling to win the first trophy," Rashford beamed. "I hope now for the rest of the season we can go on to win some more."

He added: "It was a top performance. This is what we are capable of doing. There are still things to improve, like always, but today we enjoy this performance."