Hugo Ekitike reveals how Arne Slot p*sses him off at Liverpool and whether he can play with Alexander Isak

Ekitike has been a resounding success on Merseyside since making the switch from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee of £79m in the summer, however his time with the club has not been without some friction, as he readily admits.
The French striker was speaking with Daily Mail Sport, when he revealed that Slot's demands have annoyed him at times. The Reds' boss has demanded more work from Ekitike without the ball, while he has also publicly criticised the ex-PSG man for his red card against Southampton in September. Ektike scored the winning goal against the Championship side in the third round of the Carabao Cup, and was shown a second yellow card for removing his shirt during wild celebrations.
Despite those bumps in their working relationship, Ekitike views the Dutchman's pressure as a positive sign going forward.