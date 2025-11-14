'Finally done your dream' - Heartwarming video from inside England's Wembley dressing room shows John Stones presenting Man City team-mate Nico O'Reilly with his first Three Lions cap

England’s 2-0 win over Serbia ended with a heartwarming dressing room scene, as Stones stood before the squad and handed O’Reilly his maiden Three Lions cap. The Manchester City centre-back began by saying: “I think we all remember getting one of these and this is Nico's. It's a pleasure for me to give you this.” He continued: “Seeing how hard you work at City and you've finally done your dream, so congrats.”
O’Reilly - surrounded by England players and staff - delivered an emotional message of his own, telling the room: “Dream come true for me and my family. I just want to thank you all. I thank the manager for the opportunity and the staff for the welcome.” The video, filmed minutes after full-time at Wembley, highlighted the significance of his milestone as he became the 1,296th player to represent England at senior level.