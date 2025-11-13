England Serbia ratings GFXGetty/GOAL
Sean Walsh

England player ratings vs Serbia: Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze's superb finishes keeps Three Lions perfect in World Cup qualifying - but Marcus Rashford fails to fully take his chance

England maintained their perfect record in World Cup qualifying with a 2-0 win at home to Serbia on Thursday. Goals in either half from Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze ensured Thomas Tuchel's men emerged victorious, while the visitors' faint hopes of securing a play-off spot were put to bed on a rainy evening in north London.

England broke the deadlock with 28 minutes on the clock. Serbia goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic inexplicably decided to punch Declan Rice's free-kick which was crossed into his six-yard box, and though debutant Nico O'Reilly's effort from this clearance was blocked, the ball sat up sweetly for Saka to volley in with impressive poise at the back post.

Harry Kane ought to have doubled the advantage shortly before half-time when he ghosted away from his marker to meet Rice's whipped corner, but the England captain somehow fluffed his lines and headed wide. The visitors' best opening to find an equaliser, meanwhile, came when Filip Kostic broke free down the left and cut a delicious ball back for Dusan Vlahovic, but the Juventus striker's deft flick bobbled wide of Jordan Pickford's post.

Tuchel made four substitutions midway through the second half to freshen the pack, leading to Jude Bellingham seeing a low cross blocked after linking up with starter Reece James and Phil Foden heading narrowly wide from a Jordan Henderson cross.

The flag went up for a late offside when Lazar Samardzic hit a volley not too dissimilar to Saka's wide as England scrambled to preserve their clean sheet, while Eze had a strike deflected onto the crossbar by Rajkovic after Bellingham made another purposeful run into the final third, and Ezri Konsa's recovery pace stopped another Serbia breakaway dead in its tracks.

An open feel to the game saw England add their second goal of the game in the final minute of normal time, with Foden teeing up Eze to sweep a shot from 18 yards into the top corner and seal the three points.

GOAL rates England's players from Wembley...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Jordan Pickford (6/10):

    Guilty of playing an under-hit pass to Anderson on the edge of his own box in the first half but otherwise kept himself and England out of trouble.

    Reece James (6/10):

    Like several England players was keen to show off his immense passing range, often switching play from one flank to the other. Tested for pace by Kostic but this wasn't really to the hosts' detriment or danger.

    Ezri Konsa (7/10):

    Covered for James when England were indeed stretched a tad in transition. Given another chance to impress with Guehi still injured.

    John Stones (6/10):

    Still clearly the country's best ball-playing defender when fit and healthy. Didn't delve too deep into his bag of tricks on this occasion as he didn't really need to, however.

    Nico O'Reilly (6/10):

    Looked right at home on his senior England debut, galloping down the left to support Rice and Rashford whenever possible.

    Midfield

    Elliot Anderson (7/10):

    Already a favourite of Tuchel's and carries himself like a seasoned veteran too. Kept play ticking with his quick passing before opening the game up with longer and more ambitious balls. Subbed for Wharton for the final few minutes.

    Declan Rice (6/10):

    Asked questions of Serbia with his wicked set-piece delivery even if he was unable to register an assist for himself before being subbed for Henderson.

    Morgan Rogers (6/10):

    Made several runs in behind the Serbia backline that went unnoticed by his England team-mates. Was crucially given the nod ahead of Bellingham and was then replaced by the Real Madrid midfielder in the second half.

    Attack

    Bukayo Saka (8/10):

    Arsenal's top scorer for the England men's team extended his streak with a sumptuous volley. Attacked with intent, coming inside onto his left foot and trying to figure an angle to shoot whenever he was within 30 yards of goal.

    Harry Kane (6/10):

    Little in way of goal-mouth action, dropping deep to allow his team-mates to try and exploit that space. Made a superb sliding challenge just outside his own box before he was afforded a rest, with Foden replacing him.

    Marcus Rashford (6/10):

    Got into threatening positions with his pace and trickery but will have been disappointed not to have taken advantage of this by scoring. Came off for Eze.

    Subs & Manager

    Phil Foden (6/10):

    Played as a false nine after coming on for Kane. Grabbed an assist for Eze.

    Jude Bellingham (6/10):

    Subbed on for positional rival Rogers. Motored into the final third after linking up with James soon after coming on, with his cross bound for Eze cleared.

    Eberechi Eze (8/10):

    Shifted to the left, coming on for Rashford. Appeared fresh and was keen to get on the ball, so was deserving enough for his late goal.

    Jordan Henderson (5/10):

    Subbed on for Rice presumably to gain more control, though this also coincided with Serbia growing in confidence and gaining yards in territory.

    Adam Wharton (N/A):

    A late sub, coming on for Anderson.

    Thomas Tuchel (6/10):

    The win mattered very little for England given they have already qualified, but this was an opportunity for him to see which players were hungry and wanted to prove a point. The Three Lions do at least feel more like a cohesive unit, though this wasn't their most entertaining of displays.