Harry Kane labelled 'world's best No.9' and 'one of the all-time greats' as Bayern Munich goal-machine is compared to Robert Lewandowski

Few could have predicted what the future had in store for Kane when he was loaned out by Spurs to Leyton Orient, Millwall, Leicester and Norwich. Patience was rewarded, though, when making a senior breakthrough in north London.
Kane went on to become Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer, plundering 280 goals for the Premier League giants before heading to Germany in the summer of 2023. Remarkable individual standards have been maintained there, with the target being found on 107 occasions through 112 appearances.
A fabled trophy curse has also been lifted at the Allianz Arena, becoming a Bundesliga title winner in 2024-25, with the plan being to collect more major honours with club and country. As England’s leading marksman, it has been suggested that Kane could go on to earn GOAT status with the Three Lions.