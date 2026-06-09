Harry Kane admits former Tottenham team-mate Christian Eriksen faces ‘some decisions’ after second on-field collapse
Kane reaches out to former team-mate
England captain has confirmed that he has been in contact with Eriksen following the Danish midfielder's distressing collapse on Sunday. The incident occurred during Denmark's pre-tournament friendly against Ukraine, sparking immediate fears for the 34-year-old's health and future in the game.
Speaking ahead of England's own World Cup preparations, Kane expressed his relief that medical interventions were successful. In an emotional interview, the Bayern Munich striker told ITV Football: “I’ve reached out to him [Eriksen] today”, as he sought to provide support to a player he spent six-and-a-half years alongside in north London.
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Defibrillator prevents tragedy for Denmark star
The football world was left in shock as Eriksen, who famously returned to professional football with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) after his cardiac arrest in 2021, fell to the turf once again. Early reports indicate that the device performed its intended function during the episode on Sunday.
Kane highlighted the importance of the rapid medical response and the technology that saved the midfielder's life once more. Reflecting on the harrowing scenes from the weekend, the England skipper remarked: “The main thing is the defibrillator was there and it worked.”
He added: "I've not heard nothing back from Christian yet, but obviously he put the statement out saying he will go away and rest up and spend some time with the family now, which I think is important".
Uncertain future for the former Spurs ace
While the immediate medical danger appears to have passed, the incident has inevitably raised questions about whether Eriksen can continue his career at the highest level. Having represented Ajax, Tottenham, Inter, Brentford, and Manchester United, the veteran remains a talismanic figure for his country.
Kane admitted that his friend now faces a difficult period of reflection regarding his health and his playing days. He stated that Eriksen “has some decisions to make” as the Dane balances his passion for the sport with the reality of a second major heart-related incident in five years.
Football world rallies around Eriksen
The latest health scare has prompted a wave of support from across the globe, with former clubs and team-mates sending well-wishes to the Danish playmaker. Eriksen's resilience had previously been a source of inspiration, but the "scary" nature of this latest collapse has shifted the focus to his long-term well-being.
For Kane and the England squad, the news served as a sobering reminder of the pressures of the international stage. As Denmark prepares for the upcoming tournament, the status of their most iconic modern player remains the primary concern for fans and colleagues alike.