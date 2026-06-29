Harry Kane stays! Bayern Munich star to snub Barcelona approach and commit to new contract
Barcelona approach firmly rejected
According to The Athletic, Barcelona have been dealt a significant blow in their search for a world-class striker after an enquiry into Kane’s availability was swiftly knocked back. Despite the prestige of moving to the Spotify Camp Nou, the 32-year-old has made it clear through his representatives that he remains fully committed to the Bayern Munich project.
The Catalan club sought to understand Kane's situation as they look for a long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski, who departed the club at the end of the season. However, the message from the England camp was unequivocal: his future will not be officially addressed until after his duties with the national team at the World Cup are completed this summer, but the groundwork for his continued stay in the Bundesliga is already being laid.
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Kane happy with life in Munich
Since his high-profile move from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, Kane has adapted seamlessly to life in Bavaria. The striker had the option to activate a specific release clause in his contract this summer, but he notably chose not to trigger it. To activate such a clause, Kane would have been required to inform Bayern of his intentions by January, a deadline that passed without any action from the player.
This decision was a clear indicator of his happiness in Germany. Having already secured two league titles since his arrival, the former Spurs man feels he has the best opportunity to continue winning silverware with the German giants rather than risking a transition to La Liga at this stage of his career.
Record-breaking numbers and new terms
Kane’s impact at Bayern has been nothing short of historic. During the 2025-26 season, he notched a staggering 61 goals and seven assists in just 51 appearances. Such form has propelled him to seventh in the club's all-time scoring charts with 146 goals in just three seasons. With his current deal set to expire in 2027, the Bayern board is keen to tie him down to an even longer agreement.
Bayern’s board member for sport, Max Eberl, confirmed earlier this year that the club is proactive in ensuring their talisman stays put. Speaking in January, Eberl noted that they were in discussions with Kane over a new deal. This follows Kane’s own comments from November, where he appeared to dismiss any talk of an exit by stating it was “very unlikely” he would leave the Bundesliga club at the end of this season.
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Focus shifts to World Cup glory
While his club future appears settled, Kane’s immediate focus is on leading England to international success. The Three Lions captain has been in fine form during the current World Cup, scoring twice in a 4-2 victory over Croatia and another in the 2-0 win against Panama. These goals have taken his total tournament tally to 11 and his overall national record to 82 goals in 117 caps.
As Thomas Tuchel prepares the side for their first knockout hurdle against DR Congo on Wednesday, Kane remains the focal point of the team. The stability provided by his decision to stay at Bayern will be a boost for England as they navigate the round of 32.