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Barcelona contact Harry Kane's representatives over stunning potential transfer as Bayern Munich striker targeted to replace Robert Lewandowski again
Barcelona move for Bundesliga star
The Blaugrana have expressed their interest in the 32-year-old forward, with Daily Mail reporting that the club has agreed to revisit the situation once England's participation in the 2026 World Cup concludes. Having recently lost Lewandowski, who has agreed a deal to join MLS side Chicago Fire, Barca are in the market for a focal point who can lead their line, and Kane is seen as the ultimate marquee signing.
Despite their well-documented financial issues, the Spanish side is looking at creative ways to fund a move for the striker, who has just one year remaining on his contract at the Allianz Arena. While Bayern Munich remain desperate to keep hold of their talisman, the lure of Camp Nou could provide a significant test for the former Tottenham man's commitment to the Bavarian project.
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Kane's camp issues initial response
Initial sounds from the player's camp suggest that a deal will be difficult to strike. The report indicates that Kane's representatives essentially shut down the conversation after a phone call from Barcelona, with the player currently enjoying life in Germany. However, the Catalan side remains undeterred and is prepared to "go all out" if any door is left ajar after the tournament in North America.
Kane has been in blistering form since moving to Germany, and he recently became the Three Lions' all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history. Given this legendary status, Bayern would likely demand a astronomical fee to even consider a sale, despite his age and contract situation.
World Cup focus remains priority
The timing of the approach is delicate, with Kane fully focused on leading Thomas Tuchel's side through the knockout stages. The striker has already found the net three times during the group stage, following a season in Munich where he notched a remarkable 61 goals in 51 games. Any decision regarding his club future will be parked until the Three Lions' fate is decided.
England are set to face DR Congo in the last 32 in Atlanta, and Kane's mind is strictly on internal matters. Speaking about his recent milestones on the world stage, the striker told BBC Sport: "The World Cup is the biggest competition we play as professional footballers, so to get to 11 goals is a proud feeling. I just want to enjoy this moment with the team. I never take these moments for granted. Another good milestone to hit, and I hope it is not the last one in this tournament."
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The Lewandowski succession plan
Should the deal progress, it would see Kane replacing Lewandowski for the second time in his career, having followed in the Pole's footsteps at Bayern. Barcelona view the England captain as the only player capable of providing the same guaranteed output in front of goal, which is essential for Hansi Flick's tactical setup. But prying Kane away from Bayern Munich will not be easy. Knowing this, the Catalan club is keeping multiple irons in the fire should the Kane deal prove too difficult to navigate.
One of those alternatives is Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, who has been the subject of intense speculation recently. Reports suggest that optimism at Camp Nou has grown following the striker's recent comments about wanting to leave Atletico Madrid. However, whether they pivot to the Argentine or stick with their pursuit of Kane, a massive financial outlay will be required this summer.