‘Harry Kane is in Lennart Karl’s shadow’ - Bayern Munich’s 17-year-old wonderkid likened to Lionel Messi & challenged to match Cristiano Ronaldo levels

Exciting prospect Karl made his bow for Bayern at the 2025 Club World Cup, with the youngster first figuring in a 10-0 mauling of Auckland City. He continued to star in pre-season and recorded his first competitive goal in a Champions League clash with Club Brugge - becoming the youngest player to net for Bayern in elite European competition, as that record was snatched from Jamal Musiala.
Three days after that effort, Karl was on target in a Bundesliga meeting with Borussia Monchengladbach. He has also become the youngest player to record a goal and assist for Bayern in the same game.
Another entry in the history books has been snatched from Real Madrid’s former Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, with Karl the youngest player to score in three successive Champions League matches,