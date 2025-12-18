Harry Kane offers advice to Lennart Karl and admits he's been blown away by Bayern Munich wonderkid

Karl joined the Bayern's academy in the summer of 2022, having previously been with Viktoria Aschaffenburg and Eintracht Frankfurt. His talent shone through early on, and by the 24-25 season, he was a standout player for the under 17 and under 19 teams, and bagged an impressive 27 goals and 11 assists in just 18 matches for the under 17s.
His performances earned him an invitation to train with the senior squad, and he made his non-competitive professional debut in June 2025 during a Club World Cup match, but this season has been his true breakthrough. He was integrated into the first-team squad by boss Vincent Kompany and in October he became Bayern's youngest-ever Champions League goalscorer with a goal against Club Brugge, just three days later, he scored his first Bundesliga goal. His fearless style of play and technical quality have made him a regular contributor, even amidst the pressure of filling in for the injured Jamal Musiala and has earned a shining review from team-mate Kane.