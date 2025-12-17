'He had the opportunity and he took it' - Hansi Flick praises Marc-Andre ter Stegen as goalkeeper makes winning return to Barcelona starting XI

Barcelona manager Flick offered a glowing assessment of Ter Stegen following the German goalkeeper’s surprise return to the starting line-up for the Copa del Rey game against Guadalajara on Tuesday, describing the decision as a necessary step in the veteran’s rehabilitation while praising the "respect" owed to the club captain.
Flick opted to deploy Ter Stegen for the 2-0 win, despite widespread expectations that Wojciech Szczesny would be the man to deputise for current number one Joan Garcia. With Garcia being handed a rest, the assumption was that the Polish shot-stopper would be given the nod. Instead, Flick turned to his compatriot, offering Ter Stegen his first competitive minutes after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
The gamble paid off, with Barcelona securing a victory that Flick attributed largely to the "mental" fortitude of his squad. However, the post-match discourse was dominated by the return of the 33-year-old goalkeeper, who produced a string of creditable saves to remind the coaching staff of his enduring quality.