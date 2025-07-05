Gianluigi Donnarumma sends heartfelt message to Jamal Musiala after being left shaken by clash that saw Bayern star stretchered off
A heart-wrenching incident stole the spotlight during the Club World Cup quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, as Jamal Musiala suffered a horrific injury late in the first half. The young German midfielder had to be stretchered off the pitch after a painful collision with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
- Musiala seemed to twist his ankle
- Had to be taken to the hospital for medical treatment
- Donnarumma shared a message for Musiala on Instagram