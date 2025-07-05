Harry Kane, that's awful! England captain's error costs Bayern as Desire Doue & Ousmane Dembele send NINE-MAN PSG into Club World Cup semi-finals in feisty clash that sees Jamal Musiala suffer sickening injury
Harry Kane's error paved the way to Bayern Munich's Club World Cup loss to nine-man Paris Saint-Germain, as Jamal Musiala suffered a horror injury.
- PSG beat Bayern Munich 2-0
- Kane error leads to Doue goal, Dembele also scores
- French side have two sent off