Soham Mukherjee

'My blood is boiling' - Vincent Kompany rages after Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala suffers horror injury at Club World Cup

J. MusialaV. KompanyBayern MunichBundesligaParis Saint-Germain vs Bayern MunichParis Saint-GermainFIFA Club World Cup

Bayern Munich’s hopes at the Club World Cup were dealt a devastating blow on Saturday as young star Jamal Musiala sustained a severe leg injury during their quarterfinal defeat against Paris Saint-Germain. The incident, which occurred just before halftime at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, left players and staff in visible distress as Musiala was forced off the pitch and transported to a nearby hospital for immediate medical care.

  • Bayern lost 2-0 to PSG
  • Musiala injured in the first half
  • Twisted his ankle while chasing a 50-50 ball
