Gian Piero Gasperini in tears as Roma boss reveals breakdown in Claudio Ranieri relationship before storming out of press conference

The tension at the Trigoria training ground reached boiling point this week following disparaging remarks made by Ranieri, the senior adviser to the club's owners. The veteran technician claimed that Gasperini was only the fourth choice for the Roma job last summer and insisted that the current coach had personally sanctioned every transfer move made during a difficult season.
“There was an interview on Friday, in which Ranieri created some situations, but to me it was an incredible surprise,” Gasperini told the gathered media. “There had never been a different tone between Ranieri and me. Both in the press conference and between us. I didn’t expect it. And in many years, I had never been subject to such tones. From that moment, I’ve avoided any comment, first of all, not to hurt the club, the team or the Roma fans further.”