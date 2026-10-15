Furious Gian Piero Gasperini fires back at Jose Mourinho after Real Madrid's late Champions League smash-and-grab against Roma

Gasperini was left reeling after Roma surrendered a commanding position against Madrid, but he took particular issue with the post-match assessment offered by Mourinho. Following a dramatic late turnaround where the Spanish giants secured victory through a flurry of set-pieces, the Portuguese tactician suggested that the Italian side had mentally and physically folded under the pressure. "On the 3-1 they thought the game was dead, but in reality the Roma players were dead," Mourinho told Amazon Prime.

The remark did not sit well with Gasperini, who watched his side dominate large spells of the contest before conceding three goals from corner kicks in a nightmare ending for the home supporters. Responding to the "dead" comment, Gasperini offered a starkly different perspective on the flow of the game. "I don't think so. It seems to me that if anyone couldn't take it anymore, it was them. We could have scored a few more goals. They were outclassed in every department. They scored the goals and they rightly count, they were good at using their physicality. For the rest, they certainly weren't up to the task," the Roma coach replied.