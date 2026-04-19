Genius of the genie! Lionel Messi grants MLS wondergoal wish as new Inter Miami boss Guillermo Hoyos ‘rubs the lamp’

The Argentine GOAT was at his vintage best on Saturday night, dragging Inter Miami to a hard-fought victory in a five-goal thriller that silenced a hostile crowd at Empower Field at Mile High. The legendary No. 10 notched two goals on the night, including a late stunner that reminded the footballing world of his enduring genius.
Interim boss Hoyos, who stepped into the dugout following the sudden departure of Javier Mascherano, was left in awe of his captain's ability to decide games on his own. "We have the magic that God gave our No. 10," Hoyos told reporters after the final whistle. The victory was essential for the Herons, snapping a two-game winless streak and providing much-needed stability to a club that has faced significant upheaval in recent weeks.