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Liverpool FC v Galatasaray SK - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Galatasaray threaten to SUE Liverpool over horrific Noa Lang injury

Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly preparing a compensation lawsuit after winger Noa Lang suffered a horrific thumb injury during yesterday's 4-0 Champions League loss to Liverpool at Anfield. The 26-year-old Dutchman sliced his digit open on an advertising hoarding as his side crashed out of the round of 16.

  • Lang’s medical emergency and Galatasaray’s lawsuit

    In the 76th minute of Wednesday's game, the 26-year-old collided with the advertising hoardings, falling to the floor in agony while clutching his wounded right hand. Lang was consoled by Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk as medical staff attended to him, before receiving oxygen and being taken off the field on a stretcher.

    Eray Yazga, Galatasaray’s general secretary, confirmed the legal intent following the emergency, stating: “We made a complaint to Uefa representatives after the match. They also made their investigations. Uefa will evaluate the issue. We are in talks with lawyers. We will file a lawsuit for compensation to Uefa. We will ask for our victimisation in terms of salary to be eliminated.”

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    Player undergoes emergency surgery

    Following the trauma, Lang underwent an operation to save the damaged digit. Despite the incident, he attempted to reassure fans via social media, posting: “S* happens. Surgery went well! Thanks for all the messages.”** However, Galatasaray officials remain furious, seeking to have the player's wages covered during his absence due to what they call a preventable hazard at the stadium.

    In the aftermath, Anfield staff members were spotted inspecting the area where Lang suffered his shock injury. However, it remains unclear whether the advertising hoarding was in a dangerous state or if the incident was simply an unfortunate accident.

  • Eye-witness accounts of the 'horror' injury

    The atmosphere on the pitch was one of genuine concern. Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong revealed shocking details, saying: “When I went to check on Noa Lang, a few people told me that half of his finger had been torn off. He was in a lot of pain.” The traumatic incident overshadowed a dominant night for the Reds, as Dominik Szoboszlai, Hugo Ekitike, Ryan Gravenberch, and Mo Salah — who had earlier missed a penalty — all found the net.

    Following their clinical performance, Liverpool will now face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-finals, after the French side secured their spot by thumping Chelsea.

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  • Liverpool FC v Galatasaray SK - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    UEFA response and safety review

    In response, UEFA confirmed they are investigating the pitch-side setup. A statement read: “UEFA has reviewed the circumstances leading to the unfortunate accident... and will be reviewing the pitch-side set up, including LED boards at all upcoming matches. We wish Noa Lang a full and swift recovery.”


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