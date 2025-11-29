Gabriel Jesus closing in on Arsenal return after long-term ACL absence as Mikel Arteta confirms appearance in behind closed doors friendly

Forward Jesus was forced off in Arsenal's FA Cup defeat to Manchester United at the start of the year, with it later emerging he had injured his ACL in his left knee. While freak injuries like this can happen at any time in football, manager Arteta felt he could have done things differently to potentially prevent this setback by not playing him as much. However, they were without Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz due to injury, so their attack was stretched thin.
The Spaniard said in May: "It's very difficult now to understand that, if I could pause the game and say, Gabriel Jesus, we brought you back to life. You know, you are doing incredibly well. You're going to now get injured, so stop. I would stop him, bring another player in and continue to play the game. Unfortunately, we cannot do this in football."