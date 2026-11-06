‘Too easy for him’ - What does the future hold for Jack Grealish amid Everton struggles - with ex-Toffees star speculating on Premier League farewell in 2027?

When that question was put to Ball, the former Everton defender - who was speaking in association with NetBet Sport - told GOAL: “Possibly. We’re still trying to figure out what's actually going on, there's nothing really coming out from the club or from Jack at this moment in time, so hope everything's well with him.

“He's an absolutely unbelievable footballer. He's head and shoulders one of Everton's best players when he's playing on form. He loves his football, he's such a likeable lad, everybody likes him, the club adore him, that's why we've gone back in for him, just on and off the pitch, but it looks like he does have a few issues as well unfortunately. Hopefully that can get sorted out.

“He does attract attention and obviously doesn't help himself at times. He's not a youngster anymore and you can make these mistakes as a youngster, we've all done that, but he's getting to that age now where he's probably thinking about the end of his career.

“But his performances for Everton, his first touches are unbelievable. When you see him, when you go to the stadium, you see him live, it's too easy for him. Maybe the fans are giving him a bit of a stick because he does play within himself, he does slow the game down a little bit, but the opposition just don't know how to mark him, don't know what to do with his ability on the ball. So that's been a shame to not be able to witness that in the Premier League so much.

“He's a player that should play in the Premier League and hopefully he can turn it around. David Moyes has said he's going to have his opportunities - when that will be, who knows. It's up to Jack to force his way back into David Moyes' starting XI, but the Premier League and Everton Football Club are in a better place with Jack Grealish. Fingers crossed, I hope he stays around.”