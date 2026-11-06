‘Too easy for him’ - What does the future hold for Jack Grealish amid Everton struggles - with ex-Toffees star speculating on Premier League farewell in 2027?
£100m man Grealish remains unavailable for selection
David Moyes has confirmed that Grealish will remain unavailable for Everton’s home date with newly-promoted Coventry on Friday. Said outing will be the Toffees’ last before domestic action shuts down for the November international break.
That means a man with 39 England caps to his name, and one that cost £100 million ($134m) when joining Manchester City from Aston Villa, will not see competitive game time again until November 23 at the earliest.
His most recent outing came on October 17 against Chelsea, with three fixtures already being sat out. Grealish’s absence from Moyes’ plans was initially put down to a “breach of club discipline”, while he has subsequently been deemed unfit to play.
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England international will become a free agent in 2027
More was expected from the Premier League and Champions League title winner when returning to Merseyside for a second loan spell. He had the opportunity to earn an extended stay at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, with free agency set to be hit at the end of the season when his lucrative contract at City expires.
Serious questions are being asked of what happens next. Could Grealish be tempted to escape the Premier League microscope and try his luck elsewhere - with it possible that teams in the United States would allow the American dream to be chased?
Could Grealish seek a new challenge outside of England?
When that question was put to Ball, the former Everton defender - who was speaking in association with NetBet Sport - told GOAL: “Possibly. We’re still trying to figure out what's actually going on, there's nothing really coming out from the club or from Jack at this moment in time, so hope everything's well with him.
“He's an absolutely unbelievable footballer. He's head and shoulders one of Everton's best players when he's playing on form. He loves his football, he's such a likeable lad, everybody likes him, the club adore him, that's why we've gone back in for him, just on and off the pitch, but it looks like he does have a few issues as well unfortunately. Hopefully that can get sorted out.
“He does attract attention and obviously doesn't help himself at times. He's not a youngster anymore and you can make these mistakes as a youngster, we've all done that, but he's getting to that age now where he's probably thinking about the end of his career.
“But his performances for Everton, his first touches are unbelievable. When you see him, when you go to the stadium, you see him live, it's too easy for him. Maybe the fans are giving him a bit of a stick because he does play within himself, he does slow the game down a little bit, but the opposition just don't know how to mark him, don't know what to do with his ability on the ball. So that's been a shame to not be able to witness that in the Premier League so much.
“He's a player that should play in the Premier League and hopefully he can turn it around. David Moyes has said he's going to have his opportunities - when that will be, who knows. It's up to Jack to force his way back into David Moyes' starting XI, but the Premier League and Everton Football Club are in a better place with Jack Grealish. Fingers crossed, I hope he stays around.”
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Two disrupted loan spells for Grealish at the Hill Dickinson
Grealish saw his first stint at Everton cut short by an untimely injury, with surgery ultimately being required on a stress fracture in his left foot. A professional spark of sorts had been rekindled prior to that knock being picked up.
He has made just eight appearances this season and is still waiting on his first goal of 2026-27. It remains to be seen whether another slate will be wiped clean by the Toffees, allowing a clearly talented performer to turn focus back towards his on-field performances.
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