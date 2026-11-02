David Moyes sends a strong message! Jack Grealish left out AGAIN for Newcastle clash as Everton boss stands firm after training breach

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Jack Grealish has been omitted from the Everton matchday squad for the second consecutive fixture as manager David Moyes continues to take a hardline stance on disciplinary standards at Goodison Park. The England international was noticeably absent from the group that travelled to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday evening.

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Disciplinary fallout continues for Grealish

Everton have taken the significant decision to leave Grealish at home for their vital Premier League encounter against Newcastle United. The 31-year-old winger, who is currently on a second season-long loan from Manchester City, has found himself in the middle of a disciplinary storm after failing to report for a scheduled training session last Monday. This latest exclusion follows his absence from the squad during the club's Carabao Cup victory over the same opponents last week, suggesting that the hierarchy is not yet ready to reintegrate the creative playmaker into the first-team fold.

While the club initially cited "illness" as the reason for his absence during a 2-0 loss to Arsenal on October 24, the situation escalated when he missed training without permission shortly thereafter. Reports suggest the England international has remained on Merseyside to focus on his individual conditioning at the club's Finch Farm base. Grealish had been a regular fixture in the starting XI prior to these incidents, having made four consecutive starts, but he now faces an uncertain road back into the squad as he works on building fitness away from the main group.

Moyes backs club standards

Toffees boss has been vocal in his support of the internal measures taken against the high-profile loanee. Speaking after the recent cup win, Moyes made it clear that the club's principles would not be compromised for any individual, regardless of their status or talent. "You probably know I’m not going to give any details, it is a club decision and I support that decision. It is something I don’t want to speak too much about," Moyes explained to Daily Mail. The manager's firm stance highlights a desire to maintain a culture of accountability within a squad that he describes as having limited depth but high work ethic.

"The one thing about Everton is that we have got really good values behind it. All the players stand up to the values and accept the values, on the pitch and off the pitch. From that point of view, I think the players did a brilliant job," the Scotsman added. He further noted the importance of humility within the camp, stating that they are not accepting any excuses as they strive to keep challenging for results despite having a relatively small squad.

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Off-field scrutiny intensifies

The timing of Grealish's absence from training has coincided with reports regarding his activities during a recent break. Information has surfaced indicating that the winger was involved in two nights of partying and drinking in London and Wilmslow. These social excursions reportedly took place following the Pride of Britain awards, where he was seen at a karaoke bar and later a pub alongside several team-mates and former colleagues. While these reports have not been officially linked to his exclusion by the club, they have certainly added to the scrutiny surrounding his professional conduct during this loan spell.

Having rejoined Everton in the summer, Grealish has made seven appearances so far, but his momentum has been completely halted by this recent string of events. The Toffees are currently navigating a difficult period of the season, and the loss of a key creative asset like Grealish is a blow to their attacking options.