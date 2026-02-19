Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg issues apology after backlash to Vinicius Junior comments

An eventful contest in Lisbon saw Brazil international Vinicius open the scoring in spectacular fashion early in the second half. After firing the ball into the top corner, the South American took to celebrating by the corner flag in front of agitated home supporters.
He eventually made his way back towards the halfway line and lined up opposite Prestianni ready for the restart. The 20-year-old Argentine muttered something, while hiding his mouth with his shirt, and Vinicius raced off towards match referee Francois Letexier.
The game was subsequently brought to a halt, as UEFA guidelines were followed on the back of alleged racist comments being made, and did not restart for 10 minutes. It was during that break that Clattenburg delivered his controversial analysis.